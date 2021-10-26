COCKE COUNTY—In the last seven days, there have been 87 new COVID-19 cases reported in the county. The seven days prior yielded 107 new cases. As of October 25, there were 154 active COVID cases in the county, which is the lowest the count has been since mid-August.
The county’s total number of cases as of October 25 stands at 7,377 with 107 fatalities and 141 hospitalizations.
Over the last seven days, there have been an average of 61.9 COVID tests per day, with an average of an 8.3% positive rate.
A total of 34,854 vaccinations have been recorded in the county. As of October 25, 49.8% of the county’s residents have received at least one dose, and 45.5% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 20,012/357 (51.63%/45.56%)
Hamblen: 12,980/152 (42.27%/38.59%)
Greene: 13,597/310 (45.82%/42.22%)
Jefferson: 9,909/167 (52.68%/47.68%)
Across the state, there have been 6,846 new COVID cases reported over the last seven days. The state’s case total stands at just over 1.27 million. In the same seven days, there have been 278 COVID fatalities in the state. This pushed the toll to 16,158 Tennesseans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.
As of October 25, there have been 7.2 million doses of the COVID vaccine administered in the state. Over 3 million Tennesseans are fully vaccinated, and over 300,000 have received a booster shot.
The CDC reported 19,200 new COVID cases across the nation on October 25. The U.S. case total has reached 45.36 million cases, resulting in 734,752 fatalities. Of those, 167 fatalities were reported on October 25.
Now over 77% of all Americans age 12 or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Just over 67% of that age group is fully vaccinated, including 84.7% of Americans over the age of 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.