COCKE COUNTY—Over the weekend, the county broke December’s record for new cases reported in a day, with 87 cases reported on August 20. From August 16 through 22, there were 407 COVID cases reported in Cocke County alone.
The county’s overall case total has reached just under 5,500 cases.
The state reports over 600 active cases in Cocke County as of August 23, which is the highest active case total at publishing time since the beginning of the pandemic.
Vaccination rates in the county are still slowly climbing, with 44.95% of the county having received their first dose. A total of 39.78% of residents are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 15,626/953 (44.23%/37.88%)
Hamblen: 10,226/824 (37.28%/32.27%)
Greene: 9,361/790 (41.44%/36.76%)
Jefferson: 6,938/360 (46.72%/40.65%)
The CDC reports 35,614 new COVID cases in the state of Tennessee in the last seven days, which is the fifth-worst rate of new cases per capita in the state over that time period. In the same seven days, Tennessee reported 119 COVID-related fatalities.
State vaccination totals recently broke 6 million doses administered. Over 48% of the state has received their first dose, and 41% are fully vaccinated. These numbers still land Tennessee in the bottom 10 states for vaccinations per capita.
The CDC reported 43,222 new cases for August 23, bringing the national total to 37.77 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 164 new fatalities were reported, and the national toll stands at 626,833 American lives lost.
Over 363 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered across the nation to 201 million Americans. 61% of all Americans have received at least their first dose, and 51.5% are fully vaccinated, including 81.2% of Americans over 65 years of age.
