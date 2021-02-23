COCKE COUNTY—There have been no new COVID fatalities since Friday. The county total still stands at 91 lives lost to the virus.
The Department of Health reported only three new cases on Monday, bringing the total case number to 3,951.
Currently 3,787 of those are listed as inactive/recovered, leaving 73 active cases in the county.
There have been 102 residents hospitalized due to the virus.
The 7-day average for new cases in the county fell to 6.6 per day, which is the lowest the average has been in the county since October 16, 2020.
Cocke County averaged 44 tests per day over the last seven days. Of those, 6.8 percent were positive.
This is down almost eight percent from Feb. 17, when the 7-day positive test percentage spiked to 14.7, pushing Cocke County towards the White House Task Force’s “Red Zone.”
As of Feb. 22, Cocke County would now be in the “Yellow Zone,” with a positive test average between 5.0 and 7.9 percent.
The State of Tennessee reported 952 new cases on the 22nd, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 766,089.
More than 1,090 recoveries were reported, bringing the total active cases down to approximately 16,200.
Twenty new fatalities were reported, and as of the 22nd, 11,153 Tennessean lives have been lost to COVID-19.
More than 1.13 million vaccine doses have been administered in Tennessee.
About 750,000 people (more than ten percent of the state population) have received at least one dose, and approximately half of those are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 11,837/264
Hamblen: 7,919/179
Greene: 7,249/113
Jefferson: 5,557/138
The CDC reported 55,419 new cases on the 22nd. That brings the number of total cases in the US to 27.99 million.
1,578 new deaths were reported for the day.
498,993 lives have been lost to the virus in the US.
Over 65 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.
44.5 million people have received at least one dose (13.3% of population)
Over 19 million people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.
