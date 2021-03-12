COCKE COUNTY—Twenty new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county on March 11, and total active cases are back up over 100.
Total fatalities stand at 96, with only one fatality reported in the last seven days.
Total cases in the county have reached 4,103.
Of those, 3,891 are recovered, leaving 116 active cases in Cocke County.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has conducted an average of 44.71 tests per day with a 13.4% positive rate.
Cocke County has reported 9,405 doses of the vaccine administered.
A total of 18.15% of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 8.14% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases:
Sevier: 12,292/233 (13.40%/7.35%)
Hamblen: 8,140/111 (13.93%/7.03%)
Greene: 7,345/60 (19.15%/11.85%)
Jefferson: 5,774/119 (16.52%/7.99%)
The State of Tennessee reported 1,512 new cases on March 11, bringing the total case count to 788,109 for the state.
17 new fatalities were reported.
As of Thursday, 11,623 has been lost across the state to COVID-19.
763,970 cases are listed as inactive/recovered, leaving approximately 12,500 active cases in the state.
The state has reported approximately 1.8 million doses of the vaccine, 15.85% of the population having received at least one dose and approximately 9.3% being fully vaccinated.
The CDC reported 60,264 new cases nationwide on March 10.
The American case total now stands over 29.05 million.
A total of 1,513 new fatalities were reported, bringing the count to 527,726 American lives lost to the virus.
Over 98.2 million doses of the vaccine have been administered nationwide, and 19.3% of the nation’s population has received at least one dose. 10.2% of all Americans are fully vaccinated, including 32.2% of Americans over the age of 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.