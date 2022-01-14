COCKE COUNTY—According to the CDC, Cocke County has reported 314 new COVID cases in the past seven days, along with 14 new COVID-related hospital admissions. The CDC did not report the exact number of COVID-related deaths for the past week, but there were fewer than 10.
As of January 13, 52.25% of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine and 47.5% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their new COVID cases and hospitalizations for the week, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 1,004/13 (54.44%/48.39%)
Hamblen: 573/14 (45.26%/40.81%)
Greene: 509/17 (48.43%/44.20%)
Jefferson: 432/16 (56.37%/50.10%)
Across the state of Tennessee, there were 17,281 new cases reported on January 13, and 102,417 new cases reported over the past seven days. The total case count now stands at 1.58 million for the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.
There were 46 deaths reported across the state on January 13, adding to the 237 reported over the past seven days. Over 21,235 Tennesseans have lost their lives COVID-19 since March of 2020.
As of January 13, 8.83 million doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the state to 4.02 million Tennesseans. Nearly 1.3 million Tennesseans have received their first booster shot.
Across the nation, the CDC reported 855,805 new COVID cases on January 13. In the past seven days, there have been nearly 5.5 million cases reported. Those add to the total of 63.3 million cases since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Just over 2,000 new deaths were reported for the day, included in the 12,111 over the past seven days.
As of January 13, there have been 842,873 American lives lost to the pandemic.
Of all eligible Americans, 79% have received at least their first vaccine dose, and 67% are fully vaccinated. Over 40% of the vaccine eligible population has received their first booster shot.
