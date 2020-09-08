COCKE COUNTY—COVID-19 cases in Cocke County increased on Monday bringing the total number of cases to 673.
Many experts feared an increase in cases due to the Labor Day holiday.
Active cases jumped on Monday to 60. On Friday, the county only had 50 cases considered active.
Nearly 6,700 residents have now received a COVID-19 test.
The number of inactive/recovered cases stands at 606.
There have been seven COVID-19 related deaths in Cocke County.
An additional 983 cases were confirmed across the state on Monday.
Tennessee has more than 165,000 total cases. More than 146,000 of those are considered recovered at this time.
Four additional deaths were confirmed on Monday bringing the state’s total number of COVID-19 deaths to 1,869.
More than 2.3 million Tennesseans have been tested for the virus.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier County: 2,326/157
Hamblen: 1,691/85
Greene: 937/143
Jefferson County: 918/163
Corrected data shows the U.S. has had more than 6.3 million cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus.
The total number of deaths across the country exceeds 189,000.
Globally, the number of cases has increased to more than 27.2 million.
Around 18.2 million of those individuals have now recovered from their symptoms.
More than 891,000 across the world have died from COVID-19 or virus related illnesses.
