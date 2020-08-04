COCKE COUNTY—The total number of COVID-19 cases in Cocke County reached the 400 mark Monday afternoon.
There are currently 180 active virus cases in the county.
More than 4,300 residents have now been tested for COVID-19.
The number of individuals who have recovered from the virus sits at 219.
There were 1,009 new cases reported across Tennessee on Monday.
Tennessee’s new total of virus cases sits at 110,636. That number has since increased with the data released by the TN Department of Health on Tuesday.
More than 2,000 citizens of Tennessee have now died from COVID-19 or virus related illnesses.
The mayors of Sevier and Hamblen counties recently mandated that masks be worn in public places due to the high number of cases.
Sevier County has a total of 1,713 cases. Their number of active cases exceeds 630.
Hamblen County has more than 1,230 total cases. A total of 474 of those are currently active.
Greene County has seen slight increases day-to-day. They currently have 371 total cases.
Active cases in Greene have increased to 227.
Jefferson County continues to see increases each day as well. They are closing in on 500 total cases. Jefferson has 216 active cases at this time.
More than 4.8 million virus cases have been confirmed across the country.
The death toll has increased to more than 158,000.
Globally, the virus count just cleared 18 million. More than 692,000 individuals have now died from COVID-19.
