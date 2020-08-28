COCKE COUNTY—The latest numbers released from the TN Department of Health shows that active COVID-19 cases in Cocke County continue to decrease.
There are now 184 active cases in the county out of the 630 total cases reported.
Nearly 440 residents have now recovered from COVID-19.
Unfortunately, another COVID-19 related death was reported mid-week. That brings the total number of lives lost to seven.
Close to 6,100 residents have now been tested for the virus.
An additional 1,636 cases were reported across the state on Friday. That brings Tennessee’s total number of cases to 150,815.
Twenty-eight additional deaths were also reported Friday, which brings the state’s total to 1,701.
More than 113,000 citizens across the state have now recovered from COVID-19.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total number of COVID-19 cases compared to those that are active.
Sevier: 2,211/480
Hamblen: 1,634/324
Greene: 800/530
Jefferson: 781/226
The total number of cases across the country has increased to more than 5.9 million.
The number of deaths recently surpassed 181,000.
Globally, case numbers exceed 24.5 million.
More than 832,000 lives have now been lost to the virus across the world.
