COCKE COUNTY—Data from the TN Department of Health shows there are four active COVID-19 cases in Cocke County.
The additional confirmed case brings the county’s total to 27.
The total number tested is closing in on 1,600.
An additional 313 cases were confirmed across the state on Wednesday, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 32,143.
Four more deaths have also occurred. The total number of deaths across Tennessee is now 497.
More than 644,000 have been tested for COVID-19 across the state.
Number continue to increase across the region, with Sevier County seeing one of the sharpest spike in cases.
A total of 297 cases have been confirmed in Sevier with 139 of those cases being active at this time.
Hamblen County has also seen a steep climb as they recently confirmed case number 92. Thirty-one of those cases are currently active.
One additional case has been reported in Greene County, which now has 55.
Just three of those cases are active.
Jefferson County has reported three new cases. They currently have 12 active cases and a total of 48.
The U.S. has close to 2.2 million confirmed cases. More than 118,000 deaths have been reported.
Worldwide the number of cases are closing in on 8 million. The death toll now exceeds 434,000.
