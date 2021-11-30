COCKE COUNTY—Three new COVID cases were reported in the county on November 29. As of that day, there were 72 active cases across the county. Only 37 new cases have been reported in the past seven days, down ten from the seven days prior.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County has averaged 24 COVID tests per day with an average 7.1% positive rate.
There have been 110 COVID deaths reported in the county and 150 hospitalizations.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 20,616/217 (52.59%/46.47%)
Hamblen: 13,319/134 (43.43%/39.40%)
Greene: 14,258/202 (46.90%/42.88%)
Jefferson: 10,166/115 (54.09%/48.34%)
There have been 3,726 new COVID cases in Tennessee over the past seven days, according to the CDC. All-time cases stand at 1.31 million for the state.
Over the past seven days, there were 120 COVID-related deaths reported to the CDC, bringing the state’s total number of lives lost to 16,967.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports nearly 8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state to 3.85 million Tennesseans.
Over 750,000 Tennesseans have received their first booster shot.
The CDC reported 31,077 new COVID cases across the nation on November 29. The national total recently broke 48 million cases since the onset of the virus.
A total of 104 new deaths related to the virus were reported on November 29. The current toll stands at 776,703 American lives lost.
Nearly three-quarters of the nation’s eligible population has received at least their first dose of the COVID vaccine and 63% are fully vaccinated. Over 20% of all fully vaccinated Americans have received at least one booster dose.
