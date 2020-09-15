COCKE COUNTY—The ninth COVID-19 death was confirmed in Cocke County on Monday.
There was an increase in the overall virus count as well, as the county has a new total of 712 cases.
Active cases have decreased to just 44. Data shows that 659 individuals have now recovered from their COVID-19 symptoms.
More than 7,000 county residents have received a COVID-19 test.
Cases increased across the state on Monday by and additional 2,450.
That brings the total number to 174,274. Inactive/recovered cases have increased to 156,808.
Nineteen deaths were reported statewide. Nearly 2,100 deaths have been reported in Tennessee.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier County: 2,440/159
Hamblen: 1,771/67
Greene: 1,010/105
Jefferson County: 1,013/160
COVID cases across the country increased on Monday by more than 35,000.
The total number of cases in the U.S. now exceeds 6.57 million.
An additional 399 deaths were also confirmed nationwide.
More than 195,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19.
Numbers across the globe continue to rise as well.
Global cases now exceed 29 million.
The total number of deaths worldwide has surpassed 926,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.