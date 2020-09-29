COCKE COUNTY—Recently released data from the TN Department of Health shows that a tenth individual in Cocke County has died from COVID-19.
As with all cases, the identity of the individual is kept confidential.
The news comes as the active number of COVID cases continues to decline.
As of Monday there were 753 total virus cases in Cocke County.
The number of active cases has fallen to 31.
A total of 712 individuals have now recovered from their COVID related symptoms.
More than 7,700 county residents have been tested for the virus.
An additional 737 cases were confirmed across the state on Monday.
The state’s new total stands at 193,732.
Twelve deaths were reported on Monday as well. Nearly 2,400 Tennesseans have now lost their lives to COVID-19.
Inactive/recovered cases also increased across the state.
An additional 887 recoveries have been reported, which brings the state’s total to 176,030.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier County: 2,647/175
Hamblen: 1,943/142
Greene: 1,166/91
Jefferson County: 1,134/106
More than 7.16 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 205,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 33.3 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over one million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 23 million.
