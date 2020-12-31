COCKE COUNTY—The COVID-19 death total in Cocke County increased to 40 on Wednesday, as 52 new cases were confirmed.
The total number of cases now stands at 2,814.
Cocke County had 451 active cases as of Wednesday afternoon.
Inactive/recovered cases are also increasing as more residents recover from the virus.
Seventy-four individuals have been hospitalized since the onset of the virus.
The county is currently averaging 83 tests per day, and of those tested, the average positive percentage stands at 18.3%.
Case rates by age continue to show that individuals 21-30 have the highest number of positive cases. They are followed closely by individuals age 31-40.
Active cases increased across the state on Wednesday as Tennessee saw a single day increase of 8,220.
More than 580,800 Tennesseans have now tested positive for COVID-19.
The number of deaths also increased as 100 were reported on Wednesday. Tennessee’s total number of deaths now stands at 6,810.
Inactive cases increased by 7,948, bringing the total number to 501,691.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 8,818/1,288
Hamblen: 5,799/795
Greene: 5,482/792
Jefferson: 3,825/567
More than 19.7 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 341,000.
Globally the numbers continue to rise as more than 82.6 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.8 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries recently exceeded 46.7 million.
