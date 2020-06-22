COCKE COUNTY—The COVID-19 count in Cocke County increased over the weekend and into Monday. The new number of active cases is currently at six.
A total of 31 cases have now been confirmed in the county.
The numbers have increases as testing continues to be a priority across the state.
More than 1,700 county residents have now been tested for COVID-19.
An additional 451 cases were confirmed across the state on Monday.
The new COVID-19 total exceeds 35,500 cases.
Five additional deaths have also been reported. The total number of deaths stands at 531 according to data provided by the TN Department of Health.
The total number of tested individuals across the state is closing in on 700,000.
Sevier County, which has become a hotspot, has a total of 422. A total of 191 are currently active at this time.
Greene County’s total has increased slightly to 56. Three of their cases are active.
Hamblen County has seen an increase in recent days as their new total currently sits at 121. A total of 47 are currently active in that county.
Jefferson County has increased as well and now has a total of 64 cases. Eighteen of those are active.
More than 2.34 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the U.S.
The death toll now exceeds 121,000 in this country alone.
Globally the numbers continue to rise steadily as more than 9 million cases of the virus have been confirmed.
The worldwide death toll is now in excess of 469,000.
