COCKE COUNTY—There are currently three active COVID-19 cases in Cocke County according to data released by the TN Department of Health.
No new cases were reported in the county over the weekend as the total number remains at 20.
There have been 782 tests performed on county residents.
Sevier County has seen a slight increase in cases as they have reported a total of 69. They currently have seven active cases, but two deaths have been reported.
Greene County’s number of total cases remains at 46. They have a total of five active cases, and they too have two confirmed deaths from COVID-19.
Hamblen County recently increased by one cases, as they have a total of 25.
They have six active cases and a total of two deaths.
The total number of cases across the state is now at 18,011 as of Monday, May 18.
That is an increase of 623 cases statewide.
Monday’s report also shows that 301 deaths have occurred.
More than 337,000 residents have now been tested. That’s an increase of 12,148 cases from the last report.
Across the U.S. the number of cases has increased with more states opening under modified guidelines.
Over 1.5 million cases have been confirmed across the country.
A total of 90,263 deaths have been reported from COVID-19.
The global number of cases now sits at more than 4.7 million. Over 316,000 deaths have been reported.
