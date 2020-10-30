COCKE COUNTY—COVID-19 related deaths in Cocke County increased to 16 on Friday according to state data. The county has had a total of 1,167 cases since the pandemic started earlier this year.
Seventeen new cases were confirmed on Friday. There are currently 231 active cases in the county.
Inactive/recovered cases now stand at 920.
Cases across the state increased by 2,608 on Friday. That brings the total number of cases in Tennessee to 259,488.
Inactive/recovered cases also increased by 2,398. The new inactive/recovered count for the state stands at 229,669.
Seventy-eight total deaths were reported Friday statewide. More than 3,300 Tennesseans have now died from COVID-19 related illnesses.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases.
Sevier: 3,534/342
Hamblen: 2,569/221
Greene: 1,927/371
Jefferson: 1,622/146
More than 9.08 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 229,000.
Globally, the numbers continue to rise as more than 45.3 million have tested positive for the virus.
Over 1.18 million lives have now been lost to COVID-19 around the world.
Worldwide recoveries now exceed 30.4 million.
