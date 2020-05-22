COCKE COUNTY—The number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee increased by 433 according to data provided by the TN Department of Health.
The total number of cases across the state now totals 19,394.
Two additional deaths have been reported since the last report, and the state’s total now sits at 315.
More and more test are being performed on citizen, and the total increased by 7,587 from Thursday to Friday. The total number of tests given now exceeds 368,000.
Cocke County’s number of cases sits at 20. The total number of active cases is now at two, as 18 have now recovered from the virus.
There have been 870 tests performed on citizens of the county.
In surrounding counties the number of cases has increased slightly from the last report.
Sevier now has 70 cases with a total of four being active at this time.
Greene County has a total of 47 cases, but just three of those are considered active.
Hamblen has 25 confirmed cases with the total number of active cases sitting at four.
Sevier, Greene and Hamblen has all reported two deaths from COVID-19.
Cases across the country continue to increase as the total of cases has surpassed 1.62 million.
Almost 95,600 deaths have been reported across the U.S.
More than 5.1 million cases have been confirmed globally as of May 22.
The death toll is closing in of 336,000 worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.