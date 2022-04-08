COCKE COUNTY—COVID infection rates in the county have fallen drastically, and the CDC now assigns Cocke County a “Low” COVID-19 Community Level. Only two counties in the state, Meigs and Clay Counties, are considered “Medium,” and the rest are “Low.”
The CDC uses three metrics to determine this level: “Case Rate per 100,000 population” (13.89 for Cocke County), “New COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population” (1), and “% Staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19” (1.4%).
From March 31 to April 6, fewer than 10 new COVID-19 cases were reported to the CDC from Cocke County.
The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reports a total of 11,565 COVID cases in the county since March of 2020, with 209 COVID-related fatalities.
TDH reports 42,927 total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the county, with 52.02% of the population taking at least one dose and 47.25% fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their Case Rate per 100,000 population, new hospitalizations per 100,000 population, and percent of beds used by COVID-19 patients as reported by the CDC, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated as reported by the TDH:
Sevier: 16.28/1.1/1.1% (54.01%/47.90%)
Hamblen: 18.48/2/2.5% (50.10%/45.31%)
Greene: 11.58/1/1.4% (50.75%/46.40%)
Jefferson: 12.85/2/2.5% (56.21%/49.81%)
Across Tennessee, 267 new COVID cases were reported for April 7, part of the 1,527 new cases reported in the last seven days. The state stands at just over 2.02 million cases since the virus first came to the states in 2020.
A total of 81 new COVID-related deaths were reported for that day, adding to the 278 total deaths reported in the last seven days and the 25,877 total Tennessean COVID-related deaths.
As of April 7, over 60% of Tennesseans had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, with just over 53% of the state fully vaccinated. Approximately 21% of the population has received a booster dose.
The CDC reports 38,257 new COVID cases across the nation as all time cases surpass 80.1 million. A total of 937 fatalities were reported on the day, pushing the toll to 981,197 American lives lost to the virus.
The CDC estimates that 81.9% of all Americans age 5 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 69.8% of those Americans are fully vaccinated.
