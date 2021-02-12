COCKE COUNTY—Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported, raising the total number of fatalities from the virus to 87 in the county.
Twenty-six new cases have been reported from Feb. 7 to Feb. 11.
Active cases in the county now sit at 106, down from Wednesday’s 135.
Total cases in Cocke County broke 3,800 this week, with over 3,600 listed as inactive/recovered.
County hospitalizations stand at 98 total.
Over the last seven days, Cocke County averaged 63.0 total tests per day, on pace with Wednesday’s seven-day average of 63.14.
In that time, 6.6 percent of tests in the county were positive.
Statewide, there were 1,624 new cases on Friday, as of 3 p.m.
The state reported 81 fatalities on Friday.
Total cases across the state rose to 752,033.
Of those, 10,812 have been fatal.
Statewide recoveries sit at 716,136 leaving an estimated 25,000 active cases.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as of Friday Feb. 11.
Sevier: 11,531/384
Hamblen: 7,658/250
Greene: 7,156/198
Jefferson: 5,315/169
More than 27.4 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed across the country.
The total number of U.S. deaths recently surpassed 475,000.
Total nationwide cases are around 108 million, with 60.4 million recovered.
The total number of fatalities from COVID-19 worldwide is around 2.37 million.
