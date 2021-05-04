COCKE COUNTY—Only one new COVID case was reported on May 3 in Cocke County, contributing to the state’s new case total of 436, the lowest new case total for Tennessee since March 8. The county’s case total stands at 4,487 as of May 3.
No fatalities have been reported in the county since early March, and only two COVID-related fatalities were reported statewide on May 3.
Cocke County has averaged 38.43 tests per day over the last seven days, with a positive percentage of 3.3%. The county has averaged only three new cases per day in the last week.
Healthcare providers across the county have now provided 22,202 doses of the COVID vaccine to 34.67% of the county’s population. In total, 28.83% are fully vaccinated.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their percent population to receive at least one dose and percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 13,328/145 (30.57%/22.76%)
Hamblen: 8,592/80 (27.37%/21.31%)
Greene: 7,838/85 (31.74%/25.21%)
Jefferson: 6,167/78 (34.49%/26.94%)
Tennessee’s lowest new case total since early March comes with only two fatalities and over 700 recoveries. The overall state total is still climbing, reaching 849,436.
Fatalities stand at 12,205 across the state. More than 825,000 cases are listed as inactive/recovered. New recoveries have outpaced new cases every day since April 23, and the current active case count for the state stands somewhere around 12,050.
Over 4.1 million doses of the vaccine have been administered across the state to over 2.4 million people. Over 35% of the population has received at least one dose, and 26.6% are fully vaccinated.
The CDC reports 32,452 new cases on May 2, bringing the nationwide case total to 32.2 million. Only 423 new deaths were reported, meaning as of May 2,574,220 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19.
There have been 246.7 million doses of the vaccine administered across the country to 147.5 million people. More than 44% of the total population has received their first dose, and 31.8% are fully vaccinated. Those numbers translate to 56.3%/40.6% of the population over 18, and 82.8%/69.7% of the population age 65 and older.
