COCKE COUNTY—Two new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county on December 13. The county case count recently broke 7,700 since the outbreak of the pandemic. In the last seven days, there have been 55 cases reported.
As of December 13, there were 111 active COVID cases in the county. There have been 122 recorded COVID fatalities in the county, with 151 hospitalizations.
In the last seven days, Cocke County has administered an average of 39.7 COVID tests per day, with a 6.1% positive rate.
The county’s vaccination rate is slowly climbing still, with 51.1% of the population having received at least one dose, and 46.42% of the population being fully vaccinated, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Vaccine Data Dashboard.
The following is a list of surrounding counties showing their total COVID-19 count compared to active cases, as well as their population percentage that has received at least one dose versus percent fully vaccinated:
Sevier: 21,171/445 (53.28%/47.24%)
Hamblen: 13,574/219 (44.05%/39.97%)
Greene: 14,728/389 (47.54%/43.41%)
Jefferson: 10,420/221 (54.88%/49.00%)
The CDC reported 9,588 new COVID cases in the state of Tennessee over the past seven days. These new cases push the state’s case total near 1.34 million since the onset of the virus. In those seven days, there were 287 COVID-related fatalities reported.
The state currently stands at a vaccination rate of 50.4%, with just under 57% having received at least one dose. Just fewer than one million Tennesseans have received their booster vaccine dose.
The CDC reported 46,143 new COVID cases on December 13, as the nation’s case total approaches 50 million since the outbreak in early 2020. A total of 185 COVID-related deaths were reported on the day, as the all-time toll rests at 794,558 Americans lost to the virus.
Over 76% of all eligible Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and 65% of the population is fully vaccinated.
