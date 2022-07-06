Mrs. Eloise Binkley Wiley celebrated her 90th birthday on June 5, 2022. Eloise is the daughter of the late Rev C. O. and Tura Mae Binkley. She was born in Springfield, TN in 1932 and moved to Newport in the early 1940s when her father became the Director of Missions for the East Tennessee Baptist Association.
She married Herbert C Wiley on June 30th, 1949. They were married for over 66 years until his death in 2016.
Eloise worked in retail for many years including the CS Lewis clothing store, Suggs Jewelry and Belks. After retiring she enjoyed working in her flowers, cooking and putting up vegetables from Herbert’s backyard garden.
Eloise & Herbert were the parents of 2 children, Rev. Larry E Wiley, Greeneville, TN and daughter Mrs. Tura Lawson, Newport, TN. Their family also included Martha S. Wiley daughter in law; Woody Lawson now deceased son in law, 4 grandchildren: Dr. Douglas L. Wiley (Melanie), Chesnee, SC, Mr. Johnny Denton, Telford, TN, Mrs. Laurann Pierce (Joseph), Greeneville TN, and Mrs. Sierra Wilds (Dennis), Newport, TN, 10 great grandchildren Elijah Wiley; Hayden and Shawna Smith; Jacob, Luke, Isaac, John, Anna Wiley; Hannah Pierce & Naomi Wiley.
Eloise is a member of South Side Baptist Church and was a faithful member of the choir and attended regularly as long as her health permitted. Eloise enjoyed celebrating her birthday on two different occasions.
On May 31 she celebrated with her son Larry and his wife Martha, granddaughter Laurann Pierce and great granddaughters Hannah Pierce and Anna and Naomi Wiley.
They enjoyed a special cake, cookies and Chick-Fil-A. The great granddaughters enjoyed singing Happy Birthday & dancing for their great grandmother.
Her second celebration was on her birthday, June 5, with her daughter Tura; grandson Johnny and guest, granddaughter Sierra and husband Dennis and twin great grandchildren Hayden and Shawna.
The group enjoyed cake and pizza at the party. Eloise had a good time celebrating this special birthday and felt blessed to live to be 90 and to have so many of her family around to help her celebrate.
