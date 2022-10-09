Tennova Medical Group recently announced the addition of Tara Gustilo, M.D. to the Women’s Healthcare team in Newport. She is now accepting new patients to better serve the community and surrounding areas. To schedule your appointment, call 423-415-3330 or visit tennovamedicalgroup.com.
Dr. Gustilo is committed to helping women achieve health and wellness using the most up-to-date scientific information combined with their values and goals. She believes that achieving true health requires recognizing that the body, mind and spirit impact one another. Dr. Gustilo practices general gynecology and is a gynecological surgeon. She has specific interest in managing the following: well woman exams, cervical cancer screening (pap smears) and abnormalities of the cervix, irregular bleeding, fibroids, endometriosis/adenomyosis, pelvic pain, pelvic masses, cysts or masses on the ovary, concerns regarding the vagina or the vulva (external genitalia), sexual dysfunction, breast exams/mammograms, the menopause transition, and contraception.
Dr. Gustilo is also a medical acupuncturist, treating a variety of pain issues including: headaches/migraines, back and neck pain, pelvic and abdominal pain, knee pain, foot/ankle pain, shoulder pain, arm pain. She also treats mood issues such as depression and anxiety.
“We are thrilled to add Dr. Gustilo to our team,” said Scott Williams, chief executive officer, Tennova Healthcare — Newport. “She joins us with a strong focus on removing barriers to empower patients to prioritize their health and wellness, which supports our commitment to our community here at Tennova Healthcare.”
Dr. Gustilo has been named a “Top Obstetrician-Gynecologist ‘’ by Minnesota Monthly Magazine every year since 2014 and by Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine every year since 2016. She adds her expertise to that of provider Penny Welker, FNP-C at the Tennova Newport — 4th Street location at 434 Fourth Street, Suite 305, Newport, TN 37821. This location is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m-4:30 p.m.
