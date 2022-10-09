Tennova Medical Group recently announced the addition of Tara Gustilo, M.D. to the Women’s Healthcare team in Newport. She is now accepting new patients to better serve the community and surrounding areas. To schedule your appointment, call 423-415-3330 or visit tennovamedicalgroup.com.

Dr. Gustilo is committed to helping women achieve health and wellness using the most up-to-date scientific information combined with their values and goals. She believes that achieving true health requires recognizing that the body, mind and spirit impact one another. Dr. Gustilo practices general gynecology and is a gynecological surgeon. She has specific interest in managing the following: well woman exams, cervical cancer screening (pap smears) and abnormalities of the cervix, irregular bleeding, fibroids, endometriosis/adenomyosis, pelvic pain, pelvic masses, cysts or masses on the ovary, concerns regarding the vagina or the vulva (external genitalia), sexual dysfunction, breast exams/mammograms, the menopause transition, and contraception.

