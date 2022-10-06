A Walters State Community College dean has been named Tennessee Communicator of the Year by the Tennessee Communication Association.

Rob Pratt II, dean of the Humanities Division and associate professor of speech, received the award during the organization’s fall conference held in Gallatin. The award recognizes someone who, by service or performance, has contributed substantially to the purposes of communication in the state. Past recipients have included former Gov. Bill Haslam, financial guru Dave Ramsey and the late Pat Summitt, former coach of the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team.

