A Walters State Community College dean has been named Tennessee Communicator of the Year by the Tennessee Communication Association.
Rob Pratt II, dean of the Humanities Division and associate professor of speech, received the award during the organization’s fall conference held in Gallatin. The award recognizes someone who, by service or performance, has contributed substantially to the purposes of communication in the state. Past recipients have included former Gov. Bill Haslam, financial guru Dave Ramsey and the late Pat Summitt, former coach of the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team.
“I can think of no one more deserving of this title,” Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters
State, said. “Rob has dedicated his life to promoting excellence in communications, beginning with his broadcasting career and his law practice. Now, he guides students through their first public speeches, which can be challenging.”
Malcolm McAvoy, head of the college’s Speech Communication Program, received the
same award in 2012. Pratt was a student of McAvoy when he attended Walters State.
In addition to an associate of science in general studies, he holds a bachelor of science
degree in mass communications from East Tennessee State University and a master of arts degree in communication from Morehead State University. He earned his doctor of jurisprudence degree from the University of Tennessee.
Pratt received the TCA’s Horizon Award in 2016, which recognizes emerging leaders in
the field.
Pratt joined Walters State as a full-time faculty member in 2015. He had previously
served the college as assistant director of public information. Pratt was a news anchor and reporter at WJHL in Johnson City and at WVLT in Knoxville. He also spent time as a practicing attorney and as an adjunct faculty member at Walters State.
Since his appointment as a faculty member, Pratt has also served as coach of the college’s award-winning debate team.
Pratt is married to Dr. Eustacia Robinson Pratt, the daughter of Dr. Barbara Robinson and the late Leo Shults Robinson, who was a Cosby native.
