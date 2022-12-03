Tree

When choosing a Christmas tree be sure to spend some time checking it before bringing it home to decorate.

When buying either a cut or live (balled) Christmas tree, a few extra minutes spent checking it over prior to purchase will make sure you bring home a healthy and attractive tree.

Before you bring a tree home, decide where you will display it to determine the size and shape you can handle. The most important consideration when selecting a tree is freshness. A fresh tree retains its needles longer and is more fire resistant. Freshness can be determined by doing the following checks. Bend the tree’s needles, which should be supple and springy. A strong evergreen fragrance and a good green color are also indicators of tree freshness.

