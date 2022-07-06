Messer Celebrates 85th Birthday

Long time Cocke County resident Buford Messer recently celebrated his 85th birthday at his Parrottsville home with family. Buford was born on June 14, 1937 in Madison County, North Carolina. His parents were Robert and Ester Messer. He was their 6th of seven children.
Buford's family moved to Raven's Branch of Grassy Fork when he was ten years old. He attended Compton Memorial Elementary School on Green Mountain Road then graduated from Cosby High School in 1956. Buford married Toye Cagle on November 12, 1960, just two weeks before he was to report to basic training in Fort Hood Texas for the Army after being drafted.
While in the Army, Buford was stationed in Fulda, Germany for 2 years. After returning home from the Army, Buford worked at Waltube for 28 years. He then retired from Waltube and began working for Solar Ten. Buford then worked another 29 1/2 years before embarking on full retirement. Buford and Toye have two sons.
Their oldest son is Randy (wife Margeret and sons Jarod and Tate Messer), and their youngest son is Jimmy Messer (wife Pam). For many years Buford and Toye have attended local churches including Open Door and Reed Town.
Many people know Buford for being very friendly and always ready with a good, clean, funny joke. Happy 85th Birthday Day Buford from all your family and friends.
