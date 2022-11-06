To kick-off Fight Flu ’22 on Nov. 9, the Cocke County Health Department will be providing free flu shots, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the fairground.
“We want to protect people in our communities from the flu and receiving your annual flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and everyone around you,’’ said Interim County Director, Corie Gouge. “No appointments will be needed to receive a free flu vaccine during Fight Flu ’22 and the flu vaccine will remain free to anyone who wants to receive it at the Cocke County Health Department and all other local health departments across the state.’’
The flu virus is highly contagious and pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and people with certain medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe complications from the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates up to 7.5 million illnesses, 400,000 hospitalizations and 22,000 deaths could be prevented every year if more people chose to get the flu vaccine.
To prevent the spread of the flu virus to others, follow precautions such as proper hygiene and hand washing, cover your coughs or sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and stay at home if you are sick.
For more information on www.tn.gov/health/fightflu and receiving a free flu shot, please contact the Cocke County Health Department at 423-623-8733.
