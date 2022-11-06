To kick-off Fight Flu ’22 on Nov. 9, the Cocke County Health Department will be providing free flu shots, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the fairground.

“We want to protect people in our communities from the flu and receiving your annual flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and everyone around you,’’ said Interim County Director, Corie Gouge. “No appointments will be needed to receive a free flu vaccine during Fight Flu ’22 and the flu vaccine will remain free to anyone who wants to receive it at the Cocke County Health Department and all other local health departments across the state.’’

