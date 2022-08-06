ROCKWOOD— Faith N Friends Horse Rescue and Sanctuary and Mane Support will join efforts to host “Bringing Us Together,” a suicide prevention ride open to the public. The family-friendly event will consist of live music, food trucks, local vendors, trail rides, and competitions. Accommodations range from all-inclusive barn stalls to tent camping, allowing participants to select the package they desire.
“Horses provide a mirror for people,” said Faith Sadiku, Director of Faith N Friends. “They reflect the care and compassion they are given. They can help a child or adult identify their own emotions and through their care, they can help instill a work ethic and sense of responsibility.”
“For Mane Support, being able to partner with Faith N Friends had not only been beneficial, it is a true blessing,” said Kim Henry, Founder of Mane Support. “Without a doubt the compassion, ethical integrity, and genuine care that Faith N Friends provide mirror the commitment to horse and human that Mane Support holds to, making this a mighty duo. As Founder of Mane Support, I am honored to partner with Faith N Friends, as we work together to help those with 2 legs and with 4, who are hurting.”
The event will be held September 9–11 at Mane Support facilities in Rockwood. Current Coggins is required and must be emailed to faith@faithnfriends.org prior to the event. Additional details may be found onthe eventFacebook pageor registration site. Availability is limited, so early registration ensures you will have a reserved spot. For more information, contact Faith at faith@faithnfriends.org.
About Faith N Friends Horse Rescue and Sanctuary
Founded in 2016 and located in Corryton, TN, Faith N Friends is a volunteer-run, donation-funded 501(c)3 horse rescue and sanctuary that provides community education and assistance for the public in need, along with therapy programs for disabled and chronically ill children. Through community outreach and education, Faith N Friends strives to bring understanding and comfort to people of all ages and from all walks of life as they interact with horses.
About Mane Support
Founded in 2006 and located in Rockwood,Mane Support is a nonprofit organization providing ministry through equine-assisted grief counseling to children and adults who have experienced loss. Through educational activities and support groups, Mane Support’s mission is to use horse-related activities to teach problem-solving skills, confidence, and team building.
