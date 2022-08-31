Blood Donors Can Receive Free Fair Tickets
Now through Sept. 9 donors to MEDIC Blood Center locations, including mobile drives,will be rewarded with an admission ticket to this year’s Tennessee Valley Fair at Knoxville. All donors will receive a ticket and MEDIC t-shirt. Appointments are always encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. MEDIC staff anticipate a wait for donors during this promotion. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, by calling 865-524-3074, or via the MEDIC Regional Blood Center app in the Apple and Google Play stores.
CCHS Class of 1962 Reunion
The CCHS Class of 1962 will have a reunion planning meeting for our 60th class reunion. The meeting will be on September 9, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Cracker Barrell. If anyone knows how to contact the following classmates, please call Freddy James at 423-623-4203: Desima Caldwell Jordan, Shirley Jean Cameron Hembree, Lewis Conard, Faye Francis Ivy, Philip Henry, Margaret Lillard Waddell, Jim Masters, and Pauline McMahan Stinson. Leave a message if answering machine comes on.
St. Jude Fundraiser
The High Oaks Coon Club will hold its annual St. Jude Fundraiser on September 10 at Edwina Community Center, located at 784 Ranson Circle. The BBQ dinner will begin at 11 a.m., with the auction following later in the afternoon at 5 p.m.
Fire In the Gap Patriot Day
Fire In the Gap, a Cumberland Gap (TN) Patriot Day Celebration will be held throughout the day on September 11, 2022 beginning with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. and leading up to a patriotic first responders parade at 11 a.m., and a concert at Noon with The Roberts Sisters and Daniel Michael Crane. For more information, call 423-419-0963.
Marble City Opera
Marble City Opera presents “Stalactites, Sopranos & Stilettos,” a concert event for the ages. Take in the breathtaking beauty and stunning natural acoustics of the Historic Cherokee Caverns while you enjoy the vocal fireworks of Marble City Opera sopranos Kathryn Frady, Kayla Beard, and Whitney Wells, Sunday, September 18, 2 p.m., Historic Cherokee Caverns, 8524 Oak Ridge Hwy. Knoxville. Cost is $15 and tickets may be purchased by calling 865-226-9756 or online at www.MarbleCityOpera.com/tickets.
Newport Farmers Market
The Newport Farmers Market has returned to the Newport Community Center parking lot at 433 Prospect Ave., Newport (off Cosby Highway). Come get your veggies, eggs, baked goods, and more. If you’re interested in being a vendor, call David Shannon at 423-608-0636. The Farmers Market operates on Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CCHS Class of 1982 Reunion
Cocke County Class of 1982 will be having a 40th year class reunion October 14, 2022. It will be held at Angelo’s at The Point, 122 Boat Dock Dr., Dandridge, TN from 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. There will also be a cookout at the Newport City Park Saturday, October 15 at 3 p.m. You can visit the Facebook page, Cocke County High School Class of 1982 for more details. Please RSVP to angiedockery@gmail.com by October 7.
Grassy Fork-Hartford Fall Festival
The 4th Annual Grassy Fork-Hartford Fall Festival will be held October 15-16, 2022 at Smoky Mountain River Rat Rafting, 3630 Hartford Rd, Hartford. Bluegrass all day. Booth spaces $35 per day. Booth Registration Contacts: Angie Hall, angiehall0172@yahoo.com, or Tonya Ochs, tonya.ochs@gmail.com. All proceeds benefit Grassy Fork Volunteer Fire Department.
Gatlinburg Farmers Market
Gatlinburg Farmers Market runs through October 15, every Saturday (Month of September: 3, 10, 17, and 24), 8:30 a.m.-Noon, East Parkway (across from Food City — Light 2B). Kids Activity for each market is back! For more information visit www.gatlinburgfarmersmarket.com or see Facebook.
Harvest Moon Festival
Join the Cumberland Gap Artist’s Co-Op from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., September 24, 2022, for the Harvest Moon Festival where various arts vendors will be present to sell their goods.
Fifth Annual Mountain Fiesta
Join the fun on September 24, 2022 at Cumberland Gap’s Mountain Fiesta, a homemade celebration of Latin American and Appalachian culture, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Cumberland Gap, TN, for a chance to appreciate the similarities and differences between songs, dances, foods, and traditions.
Between the Lakes Blues Festival
Sounds of the Blues are coming to Jefferson City at the historic Mossy Creek Station. The event featuring internationally touring artist, Wayne Baker Brooks will be the start of a new music festival that is planned to take place annually in Jefferson County, hosting some of the top names in Blues Music., Oct. 7, beginning at 5 p.m. Visit BluesBetweenTheLakes.com for more information on special guest appearances and additional event information. For sponsorship opportunities contact Richard Hall, richard.financial@psmail.net.
Second Annual Fun Run and Roll at Concord Park
Spark presents the Second Annual Fun Run and Roll at Concord Park, Knoxville, Saturday, November 5, 2022, 9 a.m.-Noon, for people of all ages and abilities. Entry fee is $40 with proceeds benefiting Spark, a nonprofit that connects people with disabilities across 24 East TN counties to assistive technology and services such as adaptive devices, community outreach and programming. For more, call 865-219-0130 or visit www.sparktn.org.
Pee Wee Pickers Program
Youth instruction and workshops in stringed instruments has resumed at the Senior Citizen Center in White Pine on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Pee Wee Pickers is staffed by volunteer musicians and provides lessons at no cost to Tennessee youngsters interested in playing guitar, banjo, fiddle, bass or mandolin. Participants are encouraged to bring their own instruments, however, instruments will be provided to those who do not have them. Questions can be directed to Doug Ibbetson at 865-356-1118 or Ralph Alexander at 865-300-6580.
Appalachian Helping Hands
Appalachian Helping Hands ministry is a clothes closet with household items and toiletries. Anyone needing a helping hand is welcome to all services at the St. James Community Center. AHH is located at 3220 St. James Road across from St. James Lutheran Church, phone 423-636-0098. The Jacob’s Well free lunches are first Thursdays and third Saturdays 10:30 a.m. to noon. The monthly food distribution through Second Harvest of Northeast TN is the fourth Thursdays at 9:30 a.m.
Empower Cocke County
The Empower Cocke County “Buy the Pound” thrift store now has free Bibles and Christian literature. The store opens at 9 a.m. every Thursday—Saturday.
LIHEAP applications being accepted
Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc. is accepting applications for the annual Energy Assistance program. Applicants must provide a printout from their energy vendor showing the usage charges for the last 12 months. Applicants may have applications mailed to them by calling 423-623-3066 or 423-318-6933. Applications may be mailed back to DCEA, P.O. Box 68, Newport, TN 37822 or turned in at the Douglas-Cherokee Neighborhood Service Center, 353 Driskill Circle, Newport, TN 37821.
DAV Open House/Service Hours
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 102, Pine St., holds Open House with coffee and fellowship Wednesdays from 9 a.m. until noon. Officers are available to discuss possible disability benefits on that day, plus on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-6 p.m.
Tai Chi Classes
New Tai Chi classes begin monthly. Contact instructor Rita Orick (423-487-2876) for times and locations. Classes are free and sponsored by Cocke County Office on Aging/Senior Center
Seek God First Ministry Food Pantry
Seek God First Ministry has opened a food pantry and clothing closet at Bewley’s Chapel United Methodist Church. The church is located at 1755 Bewley’s Chapel Road in south Mosheim. The pantry and closet are open to the public on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Free meals for senior citizens
Douglas-Cherokee Economic Authority, Inc.’s Senior Nutrition Program offers free hot meals Mondays-Fridays at 11 a.m. at the Jones Building, 203 Bowman Dr. to those 60 or older or spouses of those age 60 or older.
Bread Basket
The Bread Basket is open Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Individuals can receive one food box per month. All that is needed is an ID to receive a food box. Donations of food items are always welcome. Items can be dropped off during the hours of operation.
