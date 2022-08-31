Blood Donors Can Receive Free Fair Tickets

Now through Sept. 9 donors to MEDIC Blood Center locations, including mobile drives,will be rewarded with an admission ticket to this year’s Tennessee Valley Fair at Knoxville. All donors will receive a ticket and MEDIC t-shirt. Appointments are always encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. MEDIC staff anticipate a wait for donors during this promotion. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org, by calling 865-524-3074, or via the MEDIC Regional Blood Center app in the Apple and Google Play stores.

