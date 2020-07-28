Aaron O. Vreeland (Jughead/Big Dick), age 91, of Cosby, formerly of Waterloo, New York, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
He was a longtime truck driver hauling tandem trailers down New York’s highways for many years for Howard Express from which he retired.
He was also a combat veteran of the Korean War.
Aaron will be sadly missed by his son Richard (Suzanne) of Cosby, TN, daughter Carol Farnsworth of Canandaigua, New York; also one grandson Eric Farnsworth of Canandaigua, New York; two great-grandsons Joseph Thomas of Seneca Falls, New York, and Gianni Wagner of Geneva, New York.
He is also survived by several beloved nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his loving wife Jean Vreeland and grandson Edward Wagner.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.