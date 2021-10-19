The Cocke County Legislative Body (CLB) met Monday evening in the Circuit Courtroom of the county courthouse. Commissioners suspended the rules during the meeting to discuss the County Powers Act.
The act itself is a resolution that gives commissioners the authority to exercise powers granted to municipalities under the Tennessee Code Annotated (T.C.A). The powers are described by law as the ability to define, prohibit, abate, suppress, prevent and regulate all acts, practices, conduct, businesses, occupations, callings, trades, uses of property and all other things whatsoever detrimental, or liable to be detrimental, to the health, morals, comfort, safety, convenience or welfare of the inhabitants of the municipality, and exercise general police powers.
The commissioners present voted 10-0 to pass the resolution, after a lengthy discussion was held.
County Mayor Crystal Ottinger informed commissioners she would be vetoing the resolution shortly after it passed. Ottinger said there are many ways to accomplish the commissioner’s goals without the act being in place.
