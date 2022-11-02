NEWPORT — Ninety years and five days ago, Jane Lehto was born in Kensington, Pennsylvania.
Despite growing up close to Philadelphia, Lehto has spent six decades of that time in Cocke County — 58 years in the Cocke County school system, 42 at Cocke County High School.
“I came to Cocke County 64 years ago yesterday,” said Lehto with a smile on Monday. “When I think about it, I didn’t realize it was going to be the place I was going to spend the rest of my life.
“But I’ve felt so privileged to be here with all the students and people I’ve been associated with.”
Two days prior, on the Friday that officially marked the English and history teacher’s 90th birthday, several of those people came together to celebrate her.
Some were former CCHS faculty, others were current CCHS administrators. Also present were Central office Director of Schools Manney Moore and Assistant Director, Casey Kelley.
All of them united with the Cocke County student body to recognize Lehto’s big day — and several made sure to note the fact that she is currently the oldest active teacher in the state of Tennessee.
“If there’s a name you connect with Cocke County High School, Mrs. Jane Lehto is one of those,” said Dr. A.C. Willis, the current CCHS principal and one admiring former student of Lehto’s. “She has been one of the few consistencies in a time where it’s been difficult.”
Lehto has seen plenty of difficult circumstances in her 90 years, too.
What’s changed the most in that time?
One needs only to look at the poster board created for Lehto’s birthday to see.
In 1932, Fred Astaire and Leo Reisman’s “Night & Day” topped the music charts at No. 1. That year, the average U.S. household’s annual income was $1,650. In December, the Chicago Bears defeated the Portsmouth Spartans 9-0 to win a championship that had not yet been dubbed the Super Bowl.
Nine decades later, though, Lehto has witnessed far more shifting than music trends, money measurements or sports trivia material.
She has seen the world change — and has had to change with it, especially since arriving in Cocke County.
“When I first came here, people were not as worldly as they are now,” said Lehto. “And with technology, that worldliness has spread here.”
Still, Lehto continued to adapt with the times.
Lehto developed her flexibility through her early years as a teacher at Parrottsville Elementary, where she began teaching in 1958.
She used it through years at Cosby and Centerview Elementary, and it has remained through four decades with CCHS — not only through evolving technology, but through different protocols during the COVID pandemic in 2020.
“She’s been committed to Cocke County High School in a period of time where it’s very difficult and so many new things are placed upon teachers,” said Willis. “She’s persevered through all of it. She’s done 90 years of persevering.
“I was fortunate to have her as a teacher, and many of our teachers and administrators had the opportunity to have her as a teacher. It means the world to us to have her here through her 90th birthday.”
So when the time came to recognize Lehto’s milestone, her former pupils knew they had to make the moment count.
CCHS football coach Scotty Dykes — a 1988 Cocke County graduate and another former student of Lehto’s — presented her with a red Rooster jersey emblazoned with her magic number, “90.”
She was also rewarded with 90 flowers, a surprise birthday lunch, a pep rally serenade and a ride to the middle of Larry Williams Stadium during Friday night’s win over Sevier County.
In front of the crowd between the first and second quarters, Lehto was presented with a 90th birthday cake.
Meanwhile, cheerleaders and students distributed 500 cupcakes to the crowd who sang along as the band played “Happy Birthday.”
So, when asked her favorite memory on Monday, Lehto did not look back on the almost six decades she has spent in Cocke County.
Instead, her mind — which remains “the most intelligent in the building,” Willis said — flipped back 48 hours, to the day that led up to her moment at midfield.
“My 90th birthday I think,” she said. “It was so outstanding.”
After remaining in the classroom this long, many may wonder why Lehto still chooses to teach.
Her answer is simple.
“Because of my age, I am someone who feels that I need structure in my life,” she said. “I need to be able to get up in the morning and do things.
“I don’t think that I was called to sit at home. I still have something to offer.”
But when her time in teaching does draw to a close, Lehto said there is one standard by which she will measure her career.
“All I want to leave is knowing that perhaps I’ve helped some students along the way,” she said. “If I have done that, I’ve succeeded.”
