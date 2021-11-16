NEWPORT—Members of the County Board of Education gathered at the new Professional Development Center last week for their regularly scheduled November meeting.
One of the top items of discussion for the board was the pending deadline for President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. Businesses that employ more than 100 individuals are subject to the mandate that has a deadline of January 4, 2021.
The General Assembly for the State of Tennessee recently held a special COVID session in which they voted to limit the ability of certain businesses to enforce the mandate. They also made it more difficult for school systems to enact mask mandates. Gov. Bill Lee signed the bill that came out of the special session on Friday, November 12.
Manney Moore, Director of Schools, said the system would await further guidance from legal counsel before making a decision on mandates for teachers.
“When Biden issued the vaccine mandate our attorney felt as if it would apply to school systems,” Moore said.
“It would apply through the OSHA emergency temporary standard even though it wasn’t an executive order. Now you have states suing for a stay against the mandate. As if life wasn’t already complicated enough, now we’re in the middle between Biden and our General Assembly.
“The state law now differs from federal so it’s conflicting information for what schools should do. We’re waiting for legal to get things straight so we can follow what we’re supposed to.”
Also on Friday, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued a stay against the OSHA standard saying it was “not necessary” to “protect working people from the occupational exposure to infectious diseases, including COVID-19.”
In other business, the board discussed a recent bid that was submitted to expand the cafeteria at Bridgeport Elementary. ESSER (Emergency and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds would be used for the project that was estimated at $450,000.
Casey Kelley, Assistant Director of Schools, asked the board to reject the submitted bid due to its exorbitant price tag.
“All of the design and preliminary work has taken place over the last several months and we had an estimate of $450,000 for the project,” Kelley said.
“Bids opened two weeks ago and the only one we received was for $750,000. I think we need to reject the bid, which will allow us to go back to the drawing board to come up with something that isn’t 30% inflated or more.”
Another issue with the build comes in the fact that a particular beam needed from construction would not be available until May of 2022. Kelley said the time frame would be too tight for construction to be finished by August of next year.
The board voted to reject the bid based on Kelley’s advice.
Another item discussed during the meeting had a similar wait and see result after the board was left with more questions than answers. The poplar trees that line the driveway as Parrottsville Elementary have created an issue for Newport Utilities.
NU told school officials that limbs from the trees often fall on power lines during storms, which cuts service to 619 households in the area. They suggested removing the trees or putting in a breaker that would only cut power to the school.
Kelley told the board the trees were planted in 1976 as part of then Senator Lamar Alexander’s plant across Tennessee initiative. He said the trees have been trimmed to the maximum allowable amount while still maintaining their health.
His major concern with a breaker was the school losing power to the cafeteria and food being wasted or damaged.
Board member Jimmy Stokely suggested rerouting the power line all together to save the trees and eliminate the need for a breaker.
“I could see removing the trees if they have aged to the point that they are a hazard,” Stokely said. “We could also see if NU could reroute the service entirely, which may be a similar cost to a junction.”
With costs in mind, the board also questioned to what extent NU would remove debris if the trees were removed. Kelley said that cutting the trees down and removing them usually comes at no cost, but could not answer whether the stumps would be removed without further discussing the matter with NU.
Kelley said he would clarify with NU’s tree management department what will exactly be done and at what cost, while also discussing a reroute for the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.