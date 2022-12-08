What started as a call about a "drunk man" being in somebody's yard ultimately resulted in an assault on three officers at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
According to a report from the Cocke County Sheriff's Office, it started when Cocke County Sheriff Deputy Richard Hoover responded Dec. 2 to a call from dispatch to 640 English Springs Road in Newport about a "drunk man in their yard." Hoover was advised by one of the residents that the person and their vehicle in question was down in the field.
Hoover reported he could see the vehicle trying to get out of the ditch. The vehicle then exited the field onto the roadway. Hoover attempted to close the distance between himself and the fleeing vehicle but was unable due to the distance. Hoover traveled down Trentham Road toward Splashaway toward Carson Springs Road and circled back onto New Church Road.
Dispatch then advised there was an intoxicated male trying to beat down the door at 401 Poor Man Way and it was believed to be the same person from the English Springs Road report.
According to his report, Hoover spotted the vehicle, a 2004 Honda CR-V, with damage to the outside and the driver side door was wide open. Upon approaching the vehicle, Hoover came in contact with Diamon Kane Williford, 24, buckled in on the driver side. He was ordered out of the vehicle and placed in handcuffs. Hooper noted a strong odor of alcohol and Williford was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slow and lethargic and his eyes were bloodshot.
When asked his name, Hooper reports Williford repeatedly responded with a lewd, sexual mark directed at the officer.
The vehicle was noted to have sustained heavy damage to the driver side and general damage to the rest of the vehicle, including a string of wire similar to wire used for fencing that was hanging from the passenger rear wheel.
While inspecting the vehicle, Hooper reports Williford was kicking the windows of his patrol vehicle and Sgt. Zach Magouirk instructed Hooper to take Williford to Cocke County Jail Annex. Once there, Williford was assisted out of the vehicle and was uncooperative during the reading of his Miranda rights, becoming irate.
Per the report, once inside, Hooper and Magourik had to place Williford in a restraint chair with the assistance of jail staff. While being placed in the chair, Williford told Magourik he was going to spit in his face and while placing the straps on Williford's arms and legs, he spit on Hooper.
A second report, filed by Deputy Jameson Pickens, indicates he spoke with Corrections Officer Burns who stated he and Lt. Keiser were also assaulted by Williford as they were going to place him into a cell to prevent any further assaults. It was at that time it was stated Williford spit on Burns, which resulted with spit landing on the face of Burns. Lt. Keiser was struck in the face by Williford according to the report.
Those incidents resulted in Williford being charged with three counts of assault.
After Williford was being taken from the scene, Deputy B. Pickens investigated the damages done to the vehicle and property. He found a sign in the vehicle with "private property drive keep out residents only" written on it and fresh mud on the bottom. There was also found to be property damage at 640 English Springs to the fence, a mailbox at 648 English Springs and the theft of the sign from 725 English Springs.
In addition to the three assault charges, Williford also was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment - vehicle/felony, criminal trespass, theft of property, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license revoked, failure to exercise due care, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, aggravated criminal trespass and DUI first offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.