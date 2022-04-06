Sergeant Joshua Boyce observed a black passenger vehicle traveling on Cosby Highway at 71 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. A traffic stop was performed, and when Boyce ran the identification of the passenger in the vehicle, Central Dispatch was unable to locate her name.
The passenger had given Boyce the name of Virginia Aucoin, which did not come back on file through dispatch’s database. When he asked “Virginia” what her real name was she allegedly gave the last name King. Again, that name came back as not on file.
Once Boyce ran the suspects Social Security number it came back with the name Virginia Livingston. He checked Livingston for warrants and found she had an active warrant for Violation of Probation. Livingston was taken into custody and additionally charged with Criminal Impersonation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.