GREENEVILLE — A grand jury has indicted a Newport man on federal charges related to child pornography. Jarod Stokely, 26, of Newport, was indicted in U.S. District Court in Greeneville on Jan. 10.
Reportedly, the indictment on five felony counts followed a search warrant being served at Stokely’s residence where several items were seized. Records indicate that U.S. Marshals took Stokely into custody on Jan. 12, and he was booked into jail in Russell County, VA, on that day. The case was originally sealed by court order, but the case was later unsealed.
According to the court records, Stokely was indicted on the following charges:
Count 1 — On or about Jan. 10 and for at least the preceding four years in the Eastern District of Tennessee and elsewhere, the defendant knowingly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed or coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct, and the defendant knew or had reason to know that such visual depictions would have transported or transmitted using a means or facility of interstate or foreign commerce or in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce, or that such visual depictions were produced using materials that had been mailed, shipped, or transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer, or such visual depictions had been transported or transmitted using a means or facility of interstate or foreign commerce or in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce.
Count 2 — The Grand Jury further charged that from on Jan. 10 and for at least the four years preceding that Stokely did unlawfully and knowingly use any facility or means of interstate or foreign commerce to persuade, induce, entice, or coerce or did attempt to unlawfully and knowingly coerce any individual who had not attained the age of 18 years of age to engage in any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offense.
Count 3 — The Grand Jury further charged that from on or about Jan. 10 and for at least the preceding four years that Stokely knowingly distributed child pornography as defined in Title 18, United States Code 2256(8) that had been mailed, or shipped, or transported in interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer.
Count 4 — The Grand Jury also charged that on or about Jan. 10 and for at least four preceding years Stokely did knowingly receive child pornography as defined in Title 18, U.S. Code that had been mailed, or shipped, or transported in interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer.
Count 5 — The Grand Jury further charged that from on or about Jan. 10 and for at least four preceding years that Stokely knowingly possessed or accessed with the intent to view any matter that contained an image of child pornography as defined in Title 18, U.S. Code involving a prepubescent minor or a minor who had not attained 12 years of age, that had been mailed, shipped, or transported in interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer, or were produced using materials which had been mailed or shipped or transported using any means or facility of interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer.
Court documents include a forfeiture allegation, which indicates that pursuant to U.S. Code, Stokely will forfeit to the United States:
Any visual depiction described in Title 18, U.S. Code, sections 2251, 2251A, 2252, 2252A, or 2260, or any book, magazine, periodical, film, videotape, or other matter that contains such visual depictions that was produced, transported, mailed, shipped or received in violation of Title 18, U.S. Code, Chapter 110;
Any property, real or personal, constituting or traceable to gross profits or other proceeds obtained from the offenses;
Any property, real or personal, used or intended to be used to commit or to promote or facilitate the commission of the offenses.
Any property, real or personal, that was used or intended to be used to commit or to facilitate the commission of the offense; and
Any property, real or personal, that constitutes or is derived from proceeds obtained, directly or indirectly, or traceable to the offense.
The property to be forfeited by Stokely includes:
- Galaxy S20 and a SD card in it
- Two external portable hard drives
- Samsung S9
- Seven internal hard drives
- 28 micro-SD cards
- Two USB removable storage drives
Stokely was appointed a federal public defender, Cameron Kuhlman, for his legal representation.
The Newport Plain Talk called the Federal Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee where Kuhlman is on staff for comment, but there was not a return call by press time.
On Jan. 19, Magistrate Judge Cynthia R. Wyrick issued an order of detention pending trial.
Stokely entered a not guilty plea at his arraignment. A jury trial is set for May 23 at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 420 in Greeneville District Court with Judge Clifton Corker presiding. The trial is estimated to take four days according to documents. Any plea agreement would be due to the court by May 2.
On Feb. 16, there was a competency hearing in U.S. District Court in Greeneville that involved an uncontested motion for a psychiatric exam. Documents regarding the exam were sealed. Following the hearing, Stokely was once again remanded to custody of U.S. Marshal.
