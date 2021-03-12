COCKE COUNTY—Three Cocke County teachers were honored by the Board of Education Thursday evening as recipients of Teacher of the Year awards.
Annesa Woody of Parrottsville Elementary, Roxanne Hansen of Cosby Elementary and Kristy Myers of CCHS were recognized as Teacher of the Year honorees.
The educators represent PreK-4th, 6th-8th grades and 9th-12th grades respectively.
Manney Moore, Director of Schools, provided a brief update on the school system’s COVID-19 numbers. The system is reporting 16 total cases at this time with 11 of those cases being students.
The director said the system should soon receive the next round of funds through ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds) that was approved in the most recent stimulus package.
As with previous rounds of funding, there will be limitations on how the money can be used. Previous allocations required that 20% of funds awarded go towards offsetting learning losses that have occurred during the pandemic.
Moore said the money in this round could fund projects that have been planned for quite some time.
“We don’t have full details, but from what we understand this could be an even larger sum of money that may be coming our way,” Moore said.
“It will allow us to make building improvements, and we are hoping to use the money to get some much needed projects done.”
The ESSER 2.0 preliminary budget was approved on Thursday, which will now go before the State and County Legislative Body before the school board provides final approval.
During the meeting board members approved multiple requests made by various schools within the system.
A request to purchase four Boxlight Educational Panels for Grassy Fork was approved by the board for a total cost of $11,180.
Northwest Elementary received board approval to purchase 24 Procolor Android Boxlights with a total price tag of $97,200. They will also purchase one 75 inch Procolor Android Boxlight at a cost of $2,795.
Another request made by the Special Education Director was made for two Procolor Android Boxlights at a cost of $8,100. The technology will be used for Northwest’s PreK.
The purchases of Boxlights includes a five year onsite warranty, software, training for teachers and installation. Funds from Title I, Focus and Federal Equipment dollars will cover the costs of the equipment.
The Food Service Director for the School System requested the purchase of new equipment for several schools. The equipment list included freezers, convection steamers and a convection oven. School Nutrition funding will cover the majority of the costs associated with the items.
KaTom, TriMark/Strategic, Mobile Fixtures and Central Restaurant Supply will be submitting bids on March 18 with Food Service accepting the lowest bids.
The same process will take place for equipment the school system needs to operate new food pantries that will be established using the No Kid Hungry Grant.
Multiple student transfers were approved by the board as well as a purchase request made by the transportation department for a 2018 Chevrolet from Reeder Chevrolet for $39,042.75.
The next Board of Education meeting will be held on April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Central Office.
