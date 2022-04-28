NEWPORT—Budget Committee members met this week to review fiscal requests for the county landfill. A large portion of the discussion centered on the County Sanitation Board’s desire to become self-sufficient in terms of waste management.
The county is currently contracted through GFL (Green For Life) Environmental for all waste disposal from county convenience centers. Constant complaints of poor service has led the county to seek a better contract once the current expires at year’s end.
Tony Heavner, Sanitation Board chairman, told the committee that four centers were shut down on Monday due to compactors or dumpsters being full. Calls were made to GFL to remove the garbage but waste wasn’t collected until Tuesday.
Heavner said each time the county calls for an additional pick up of garbage that isn’t scheduled, it costs $200 per trip. He estimated that centers have been closed nearly 200 times over the last year due to GFL’s inability to haul waste when requests were made.
Due to these issues, the Sanitation Board proposed a self-sufficiency plan that called for trucks, compactors, drivers, maintenance positions and a secretary to oversee scheduling.
Heavner estimated that recurring costs to the county would be around $600,000 per year for self-sufficiency, but the upfront investment of more than $1 million caused committee members to hesitate.
“I think in theory you all should be able to do it or just swap dollars in this situation,” CLB chair and committee member Clay Blazer said. “I would rather it go to us than go outside the county, but I just can’t advocate for borrowing money because on top of what it costs you all, we also have a note on that and the interest.”
GFL has a similar proposal for compactors only at each center at a price of $620,000, which is slightly over Heavner’s estimate for self-sufficiency. That plan would also see dumpsters removed from centers in favor of compactors.
Commissioner Norman Smith, who also serves on the committee, sees the value in the Sanitation Board’s plan but couldn’t support the move if it meant a property tax increase to cover the expense.
“The start up fee is the big thing. If you get a bond you’ll have to make a payment and that is just extra money,” Smith said.
“I’ll be honest with you, I’m not voting for anything that raises taxes. I don’t care if it’s hauling trash or what it is. If we can borrow the money and make the payment without raising taxes, I’m all for working on it. I think it would be better for the county in the long run to operate our own stuff, but I am not going to advocate for any kind of tax increase right now to cover it.”
Committee members kicked around several ideas as to how revenue could be generated by the landfill to cover the expense. Heavner said the Sanitation Board has considered raising tipping fees at the landfill when materials are dumped but said he was unsure of the board’s authority on the matter.
“We’re not sure where our authority starts and stops, but we talk about many things in terms of generating money,” he said.
“We’ve tried to figure out ideas, and thought exactly like you all did. If you try to charge too much we’re going to go right back to having chairs and couches on the side of the road.”
Contractors currently pay to dump materials at the landfill but workarounds have been discovered to avoid the expense. Landfill Director Chandler Hembree said that people often refuse to pay. He held up a nearly two inch thick stack of tickets documenting waste disposal at the landfill with no payments made.
“This is one week of tickets from people who won’t pay,” Hembree said while showing the papers to the committee. “They say ‘I pay taxes, so I’m not paying.’ They will come in with dump trailers and say it’s their personal stuff, but you know they are lying. You can’t say that to them and have to take their word for it. Some will even remove the contractor signs from their truck before coming to dump at the landfill.”
Cocke County’s convenience centers are open six days per week, which is more often than any other centers in the surrounding counties, according to Heavner.
Cutting days is not an option based on the feedback board members have received from the public. County Finance Director Heather McGaha said that shaving just one hour off per day would save the county nearly $25,000 in disposal fees.
Commissioner David Veridal serves on the Sanitation Board and has worked for years to keep the county free of waste and litter. He advocated for the county to be compensated when GFL isn’t available to haul waste.
“GFL is the only game in town and they know it,” Veridal said. “Is there any way we can enforce a penalty when they don’t pick up on time?”
The committee seemed to agree that a penalty of some sort may hold GFL accountable or at least give the county a piece of leverage in contract negotiations.
“If we eliminated having to close all these centers through contract negotiations, especially if we set up something monetary in return, would GFL seem like a better option,” Blazer asked?
“I would love to see us do this on our own, but looking at this budget we just don’t have that kind of money. We have to figure out how to make things work to solve some of our problems.”
Heavner responded by saying, “With no repercussions for them not doing their job we will never have any service. If there is some way to hold them responsible and get things done like they’re supposed to, it’s going to help. We’ll still have a big bill from them, but it will definitely help.
“Whatever is best for the county I will go along with it. It just seems between our service and the individuals we deal with at GFL, they don’t really care about doing business with us.”
McGaha said it may be wise for the county to renegotiate with GFL while keeping them as a provider for the next few years. She said with proper planning money could be allocated to move toward self-sufficiency in the next four to five years.
She also presented a revised landfill budget that increased pay for convenience center employees to $9 per hour per Blazer’s request. The new version also features a salary increase for all full-time landfill employees to $15 per hour, which was requested by Hembree.
With those changes made, the unassigned fund balance for the department would be $7,000. McGaha said the state has requested a fund balance policy for the department due to the use of tax anticipation notices each budget year.
Committee members will meet again on Monday to hear requests from Chancery Court and the Cocke County Partnership. That meeting will be held at 4 p.m. in the Chancery Courtroom of the Courthouse Annex.
