NEWPORT—The Cocke County High School Big Red Fire Choir will hold a yard sale fundraiser this Saturday, June 19, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to support the choir's efforts to raise $130,000 for their concert residency in New York City at Carnegie Hall.
If you are interested in helping out the youth of Cocke County get to Carnegie Hall, please write all checks out to Cocke County High School with “CCHS Choir to NYC: Carnegie Hall” listed in the memo. They hope to have an online giving system set up and running as soon as possible for future donations.
