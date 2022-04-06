The Cocke County Education Foundation (CCEF) is honored and pleased to announce their latest scholarship honoring Donna Balch. Provided for by her family, the Balch Family Scholarship honors Donna for her contributions to music and education in the community.
This scholarship for graduating high school seniors will prioritize those students seeking to pursue music in their college endeavors. The Cocke County Education Foundation is honored and pleased to announce this scholarship.
The CCEF awarded a total of 59 scholarships last year for a total value of $90,000. With those scholarships and the group’s recurring scholarships, the CCEF has committed more than $184,000 in scholarships through the 2024-25 school year.
