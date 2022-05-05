NEWPORT—Calls for tougher penalties and faster punishment colored the victim’s rights ceremony held on the courthouse lawn last Friday. The event, hosted by District Attorney General Jimmy Dunn, put focus on the victims of violent crimes, honored their loved ones, and attempted to acknowledge that sometimes justice alone can not account for the damages perpetrated against them.
The ceremony, which takes part on National Victims Rights Week, has been ongoing since Dunn was first elected to the post in 2006. A number of different agencies and organizations across the 4th Judicial District were represented at the ceremony, attended by every civic leader and officer in Cocke County, in support of families and direct victims of violent crime.
Pastor Sam Hayes of Grace Baptist Church in Sevierville delivered the invocation, followed by a proclamation from Newport Mayor Roland Dykes, III and signed by County Mayor Crystal Ottinger.
“Reaching and serving all victims of crime is essential to thriving communities, because those who receive holistic services and support are more likely to remain invested in their communities,” Dykes said in his proclamation. “Many victims face barriers, such as isolation, distrust of authorities, language limitations, lack of transportation or cultural barriers that keep them from accessing the services and systems that can help them recover from crime.”
Dunn recognized his staff for their work in criminal justice, and later recognized the names of victims, both living and deceased, of violent crimes, and recognized their families who were in attendance.
Dunn would go into greater detail later that morning, but first Rep. Jeremy Faison opened the deeper conversation around victim’s rights by apologizing to the families in attendance for what they have been through, and shared his own painful experience: the loss of his sister, whose life was claimed at age 16 by a drunk driver.
“He ended up getting 10 years probation, and so—the—” Faison paused. “The pain of knowing that the guy really didn’t even pay recompense, I feel that.”
Faison, who is open about his belief in small government, said he believes this year Tennessee got it right, and that the need for justice is built into people from birth, but light sentencing or leniency after the fact can leave the victims of violent crimes feeling violated once again. He said he believes if the punishment outweighs the pleasure of the crime, it will give a potential criminal pause, preventing crime.
“Just yesterday, we passed a law – and the governor’s going to sign it – it’s called ‘truth in sentencing,’ and there are certain crimes that you do in Tennessee, you’re going to serve 100% of your sentence,” he said to applause. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had victim’s families – even some of you all sitting in this crowd – call me and say, ‘Jeremy, this guy’s up for parole! He just went five years ago for killing my sister.’”
Faison read a list of crimes resulting in certain sentencing. The list includes murder, attempted first degree murder, second degree murder, vehicular homicide resulting from a driver’s intoxication, aggravated vehicular homicide, especially aggravated kidnapping or robbery, carjacking, especially aggravated burglary.
“You will now, in Tennessee,” Faison said, “You will get 100% of the sentence that you’re given.”
In his keynote address, Dunn said he appreciates the manner in which Faison represents Newport and Cocke County, and answers the phone, which he said is unusual for politicians working in Nashville. He encouraged others to reach out to Faison with issues they feel should go before the legislature.
Dunn said although he believes the system is moving in the right direction, ensuring the citizenry is protected, and wants to see it more difficult on people who commit violent crimes, setting an example for others before they can go down that road.
He went on to tell the story of a man who has been on death row for 32 years beginning in October 1990.
“And he’s still filing motions,” Dunn said. “We still have to answer those motions. We still have to go to court, and have hearings, because the death penalty that was ordered 32 years ago has not been carried out.”
He turned to Faison.
“Mr. Representative, I don’t know that there’s anything we can do about that, but if ever the opportunity comes, to rush up that sentence to be executed, I’d certainly appreciate your concern and your help,” Dunn said, “but I don’t know. I don’t have all the answers, because we answer to so many courts, even after it goes through the state court system, then he has to go through the federal system, so he has certain Constitutional rights that have to be met, but to me it’s just unconscionable.”
The National Anthem and “Amazing Grace (My Chains are Gone)” were performed by Reece and Penny Grooms, and Chrystal Coffey.
Pastor Rich Lloyd of First Baptist Church of Newport offered benediction in closing.
