NEWPORT—The City of Newport’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen met Tuesday night where they received monthly updates regarding COVID-19 and discussed plans to clean up properties within the city limits.
Under Communications from the City Administrator, James Finchum advised that the City of Newport is still complying with all COVID-19 regulations and conducting training sessions within all departments.
Last month, Finchum advised the city demolished a dilapidated residence on Clifton Heights. On Tuesday, Finchum said that project is completely done, and the city has now blocked off a vacant piece of property due to people setting up tents and campers. Finchum said the owner of the property has agreed with the city doing taking this action.
Alderman Steve Smith asked Finchum if there are any plans to address the vacant buildings downtown. Finchum said the city is planning to address that concern once money has been saved to moved forward. According to Finchum, it will be more expensive to demolish buildings downtown.
In other news, Community Development Director Gary Carver gave a presentation before the meeting started about a grant the City of Newport will be applying for. The grant money will be used to extend the downtown river walk. According to Carver, the cost of the project will be $262,410, but the grant will fund approximately 80% of that cost.
Carver hopes the project will be complete by January 2023.
Council members voted on several budget amendments and voted to appoint Sheila Pruitt to the Newport Housing Authority Board.
The council also approved an amendment to General Orders of the Newport Police Department. Chief of Police Maurice Shults explained the move will allow the city to bill firms who use police traffic control.
