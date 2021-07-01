NEWPORT—Members of West End Baptist recently gathered to hold a dedication service for the newly remodeled facilities at the church.
The chapel of the church received a facelift that features new stained glass windows and a prayer room. The stage in the main church was widened to make more room for the annual Easter program.
New cameras have been installed, which helped the church broadcast during the pandemic. They are also used as a security measure, as the safety of parishioners is of the upmost importance.
The original structure was opened in 1933, and it consisted of what is now the church’s chapel. The Sunday School Annex was constructed in the 1950s, and a renovation of the buildings took place in the 60s.
The Memorial Annex was constructed in 1974, and a new auditorium in 1982. The youth department and gymnasium were added in 2002.
Pastor Tom Mooty said the renovations that have occurred over the years only add value to the underlying structure and history of the church.
“The painting in the Sistine Chapel took Michelangelo 12 years to complete. The process to restore the painting took another 14 years,” Mooty said. “If it took so long, why not throw it away and start again? God doesn’t do that to us. He doesn’t throw us away and start again. The value underneath is what makes it all worthwhile.”
Mooty thanked the church members for their hard work and dedication, which helped make the renovation a success. He said the work was done as a way to celebrate the blessings the Lord has bestowed upon the church.
“This renovation was not done to say look at what we’ve done, but to say look at our Lord. All this was done to the glory of God and I am thankful for all of you.”
Many of the new stained glass windows were donated by church members to honor loved ones. One special piece of glass that features an opened Bible was donated in honor of Pastor Mooty.
He was also presented a plaque during the ceremony that honored his decades of service to the church and commitment to the gospel and preaching of Christ.
Associate Pastor Jordon Williams presented the plaque. Williams thanked Mooty for his guidance and friendship.
“I’m not sure when Pastor Mooty plans on retiring, because I’m sure he’s got at least 10 more years left,” Williamson said. “ But I can’t thank him enough for what he has done for me and this church. I don’t know what it is like to go to Heaven, but I’m sure the first thing Brother Mooty is going to hear is well done.”
A tour of church was provided after the service for members to see all the changes that have been made during the renovation. A reception was also held in the gymnasium of the church.
