Members of the County Budget Committee met Monday afternoon to discuss a direct appropriation grant provided through the state.
Cocke County received a total of $700,448 that can be used in a variety of ways. Unlike the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, these funds do not have to be COVID related in terms of usage.
Multiple requests were made from various departments seeking funding. Committee members reviewed the requests and voted to assign specific amounts to the County Library Board and County Recreation Department.
Committee member Rich Lloyd made a motion to allot no more than $150,000 towards the Parrottsville Library project. The motion passed unanimously. Committee member and County Legislative Body chair Clay Blazer proceeded to make a motion to set aside $60,000 for the Recreation Department. That motion too, passed unanimously. Final approval for the usage of these funds must be provided by the full CLB.
