The Newport City Board of Education held their September meeting in the Newport Grammar School auditorium on Monday night. Items included the approval of an increased pay rate for substitutes to help mitigate the effects of an ongoing labor shortage at the school.
The board voted to increase their Substitute Pay Rate from $55 per day to $65 per day for uncertified substitutes, and from $65 to $75 per day for certified substitutes in an effort to incentivize more substitutes to work.
