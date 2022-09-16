NEWPORT — The Newport Board of Mayor and Aldermen met Tuesday at Newport City Hall. Several items of business were addressed.
City Administrator James Finchum brought up three items of business that had to be added to the agenda.
The first item involved the duck race, which is set for Saturday, September 17. He pointed out that the council had approved the duck race itself, but that the after party, which will include a concert and concessions behind Newport Police Department, was not approved. He said the additional activities will require the use of electricity and for insurance purposes, it would need to be approved separately.
The second item was that the State of Tennessee is ready to complete phase two of the intersection renovation at the railroad depot. He explained that phase two involves the installation of crosswalks. He said the state will fund the project entirely. The state will hire everyone and get work started right away. The city will pay the costs then the state will reimburse them in full.
The third item involved the School Resource Officer (SRO) at Newport Grammar School (NGS). Sgt. Justin Vinson has served as the SRO at NGS for 15 years, and according to Finchum is suffering from burnout and wants to be replaced so he can return to regular duties.
Finchum explained that most SROs stay at a school for about five years, so Vinson has stayed long past the standard time. He said that the job has been posted for quite some time, but there has been no interest shown in the SRO position.
He said a temporary solution would be to rotate day officers at the school. Finchum said he spoke with Newport City Schools Director Sandra Burchette about hiring a private security officer, but it must be a police officer who has undergone the extensive SRO training for the school to keep its Safe Schools Designation.
He suggested that the city approve a $100 per week supplement on the SRO’s salary while school is in session. He explained that school is in session 180 days per year, so that breaks down to $20 per day or $3,600 annually. He explained that an SRO is responsible for teaching anti-drug and anti-violence classes.
“We have to find a way to entice someone to take this job, and the only thing we have left is money,” said Finchum.
All three items of business brought up by Finchum were added to the agenda and approved.
In other business, Amy Ball was appointed to the Fire Civil Service Board to replace a vacancy left when Mike Overholt resigned.
Ordinance 2022-13, Budget Amendment for the City of Newport, was approved on its second reading through a roll call vote.
The board approved Ordinance 2022-14, Amending the Zoning Map for the City of Newport to Rezone 226 Jaybird Street, passed on its first reading. It was explained that Rural Medical Services had bought three pieces of property off Jaybird Street, and although they were expanding their building there, the property being rezoned is basically for use as an employee parking lot.
The board approved Ordinance 2022-15, Amending the Zoning Map for the City of Newport to Rezone the Woodland Park, on its first reading. Community Development Director Gary Carver explained that this is the last step in moving the McSween property into the new recreation zone for the city.
The board approved the contract between E-911 of Cocke County and the City of Newport. Finchum explained that when the city and county consolidated, the city started funding the salaries of four dispatchers at E-911 because the city had four dispatchers, which have now since retired.
He said that the contract had been renewed annually, but it had been put on hold until issues regarding the E-911 board were resolved. The E-911 board had been reorganized, and with the new board members, the city had no representation on the board. The board has now reverted to its original membership, so he recommended the city approve the contract renewal. With a motion by Alderman Connie Ball and a second by Alderwoman Louanna Ottinger, the board approved the agreement.
The board approved Newport Police Chief Maurice Shults’ request to apply for the Annual Tennessee Highway Safety Office High Visibility Grant. He explained that it is an annual grant that they apply for each year, which helps fund overtime for special events and purchase safety equipment. Ottinger made the motion for approval which was seconded by Alderman Steve Smith.
Streets Supervisor Ben Hicks told the board that the street department’s burn pit has become a safety hazard and must be rebuilt. He said it is used to burn brush and yard debris, and the walls are starting to crumble on the pit. The state gave the city permission to replace the pit as it was, he explained.
Hicks had advertised for bids on the replacement of the pit. One bid, from Brockwell Construction came in. The total cost is $40,887. He said the current pit had lasted 15 years. With a motion by Vice Mayor Mike Proffitt and a second by Alderman Ball, the board approved accepting the bid.
Carver explained that the city had advertised for bids for doing renovations and repairs to the Tanner Building. He said the wood in the window frames need to be replaced. Finchum added that when the governor visited they found the walls in the Walters State Community College (WSCC) section of the building had been damaged. He said apparently the damage was caused by the children of an adjunct professor, and WSCC had said that they would help with the repairs.
Alderman Mike Hansel asked could the people who did the damage be held responsible for them. Finchum said a WSCC representative told him that a witness came forward and said the damages were done by the instructor’s children, and that was all he had to go by. He explained that the damage looks really bad, and the repairs must be done. Carver also noted a better quality paint is being used, so it can be cleaned off when there are marks and scuffs.
City Attorney Terry Hurst pointed out that the bid, which totaled $46,679.93 for all the renovations and repairs, was only good for 15 days and if not approved, they would most likely have to ask for a rebid.
Alderwoman Ottinger said she would like to aggressively pursue Walters State’s commitment to cover repairs caused by the instructor’s children before voting to accept a bid. Vice Mayor Proffitt made a vote to approve the bid to “get things out of the way,” and Alderman Smith seconded the motion. The bid was accepted with a vote of 4 to 1, with Ottinger casting a “no” vote.
It was agreed that Finchum will contact WSCC regarding the issue and see how much they are willing to help with the project.
Parks and Recreation Director Tim Dockery asked the board to approve a bid for a new operations desk in the community center. He said it had been a challenge to get bids, and the price of the desk had increased by $6,000 since they initially looked at it. The board approved the bid for $19,239.08 for the operations desk.
Finchum pointed out that the brush truck the city ordered for the fire department has increased $5,000 since it was ordered and they are still waiting on the truck.
