In November three Cocke County 4-H and FFA members traveled to the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) to exhibit their sheep.
These members were Landyn Cutshaw, Kaylee Large and Sarah Beth Grooms.
NAILE is a great opportunity for 4-H and FFA members to exhibit their livestock on a national level.
These members are very involved in their projects and exhibit their sheep at a number of local fairs and shows.
While at NAILE, Cutshaw received third place in the class with his Katahdin Ram and Large received third place in the class with her Katahdin Yearling Ewe.
We congratulate these members on their accomplishments and thank them for all of the hard work that they put into their projects.
