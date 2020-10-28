NEWPORT—Members of the Cocke County Grand Jury reported a number of criminal charges last week.
Arraignments for those accused by the Grand Jury will appear in Cocke County Circuit Court before Honorable Judge Carter Moore.
Here is a listing of those indicted by the grand jury. Court records to not identify persons by age, address or occupation and there may be other people with the same or similar names.
Nathan Chadwick Adams, charged with aggravated assault (two counts). Adams was charged after he assaulted Russell Combs and Chico Cabrera in February.
Phillip Craig Black, charged with the domestic assault of Barbara Black on August 18.
Montana Boyer, charged with assault, interference with emergency communications, aggravated assault and theft under $1,000.
Billy Ray Boykin, charged with theft over $2,500 on August 11.
Jonathan Brown, charged with failure to appear on July 10.
Joshua Lee Buckner, charged with theft over $1,000 and the aggravated assault of Robin Lewis on December 19.
Michael Lee Campbell, charged with escape on May 13.
Joseph Childs, charged with burglary (two counts) and theft under $1,000 (two counts). Childs was charged in connection to the September 20 break-in at Newport Grammar School.
William Cody, charged with escape last September.
Jamie Lynn Crumbley, charged with violation of registration law, violation of financial responsibility, driving on a revoked license and driving an unregistered vehicle on December 13.
Robert David Davis, charged with theft over $1,000 and vandalism under $1,000 on December 16.
Katrina Michelle Dukes, charged with escape on June 14.
David Wayne France, charged with simple possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, failure to maintain traffic lane and failure to appear in July 2019. France was additionally charged with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, simple possession of marijuana, driving left of center line, failure to exercise due care, aggravated assault (two counts) and vehicular assault.
Spencer Grooms, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest by motor vehicle.
Danny Ray Hall, charged with burglary of auto and theft over $1,000. Hall was charged after he reportedly stole a vehicle and other items that belonged to Michael Chiappetta on June 26.
Bruce Heacock, charged with domestic assault of Patricia Lewis on July 17. He was additionally charged with vandalism under $1,000, domestic assault and aggravated burglary.
Matthew Hyatt, charged with theft over $2,500 in July 2018.
Timothy Allen Jordan, charged with violation of sex offender registry on February 6.
Roy Fred Manis, charged with violation of sex offender registry on May 15.
Glenn Anthony Mantooth, charged with escape on July 8 and resisting arrest on August 9.
Levi D. Masoner, charged with theft under $1,000, forgery less than $1,000 (five counts), fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, theft over $2,500 and financial exploitation of a vulnerable person on January 10.
Billy Ray Mathis, charged with theft over $10,000, burglary of a motor vehicle and vandalism over $1,000 in October 2016.
Chad Austin McGaha, charged with possession of methamphetamine .5 grams or more with intent to sell in a drug free zone, possession of methamphetamine .5 grams of more with to deliver in drug free zone, possession of marijuana with intent to sell in a drug free zone, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver in a drug free zone, possession of firearm during commission of dangerous felony, driving while in possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, hands free law, violation of financial responsibility, expired driver’s license and theft over $1,000.
James Allen Murphy, charged with resisting arrest on July 21.
Nathaniel Manning, charged with forgery less than $1,000 in June 2019.
Christopher Pabon, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and seatbelt violation on February 21.
Justin Will Patterson, charged with failure to wear crash helmet, driving on a suspended license, motor driven cycles required equipment, violation of financial responsibility and theft over $2,500 on May 7.
Joshua L. Peek, charged with theft under $1,000 and theft over $2,500 on July 3.
Mitchell Ray Presnell, II, charged with aggravated assault (seven counts), vehicular assault (two counts), reckless endangerment, simple possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia last November.
Dustin Shane Renner, charged with theft over $10,000. Renner was charged after he reportedly stole a 1954 Chevrolet truck that belonged to Brannon Duncan on July 7, 2019.
Sean Sheffield, charged with theft over $2,500, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, possession of legend drug without prescription and simple possession of methamphetamine last November.
Richard Walter Shelton, charged with theft over $1,000 and aggravated assault.
Robert W. Sparks, charged with theft over $1,000, reckless endangerment with deadly weapon involved, vandalism under $1,000, aggravated cruelty to animals (two counts) and intentional killing of animal.
Wesley C. Sparks, charged with aggravated criminal trespass, violation of financial responsibility, violation of registration law, light law violation, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, resisting arrest, evading arrest by motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.
Savannah Teague, charged with delivery of schedule II controlled substance, delivery of schedule II controlled substance and attempted introduction of contraband last December.
Donna Maria Vetrano, charged with the aggravated assault of Kenneth Ball on February 10.
Thomas Vick, charged with the aggravated assault of Kenneth Ball on February 10.
Jason Williams, charged with violation of sex offender registry in December 2018.
April Worley, charged with interference with emergency communications, custodial interference and aggravated assault on July 27.
