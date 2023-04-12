Cocke, Greene, and Washington Counties were declared a primary disaster county due to severe winter storm using the Presidential Major Disaster Designation process.
Carter, Sullivan, and Union Counties were declared a contiguous disaster county due to severe winter storm using the Presidential Major Disaster Designation process.
Under this designation, if you have operations in any primary or contiguous county, those impacted are eligible to apply for low interest emergency loans.
Severe weather events create significant challenges and often result in catastrophic loss for agricultural producers. Despite every attempt to mitigate risk, operations my suffer losses. USDA offers disaster assistance when facing inclement weather.
Those impacted have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for emergency loan assistance. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available, and repayment ability. Up to 100% of actual production or physical losses, to a maximum amount of $500,000 may be borrowed.
Applications for assistance in the disaster-stricken counties will be accepted by the Farm Service Agency through November 8.
For more information about emergency loans, contact Farm Loan Manager, Brandon Shipley, at the Greene County USDA Service Center located at 214 N. College Street, Suite 400; Greeneville, TN 37745, or by phone at 423-278-5708 or visit fsa.usda.gov.
