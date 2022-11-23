Food City’s Race Against Hunger campaign led to $11,000 being donated to local non-profit organizations and food pantries. From left are Food City District Manager Brady Parvin, Diane Adkins of Swannsylvania Baptist Church, Food City West Manager Josh Curry, Pastor Andy Henard of Swannsylvania Baptist Church, Brandi Dailey of Isaiah House, Food City East Manager Mark Sandburg, Susan Webb of Bethel Baptist Church of Parrottsville, and Inez and Clarence Turner of Living Waters.
Food City, in partnership with its customers, has conducted the annual Race Against Hunger campaign to raise funds for local non-profit hunger relief organizations since 1992.
This year, $11,000 was raised and donated to local organizations serving Cocke County and nearby communities. Almost $75,000 was raised and distributed throughout the Lakeway area, which includes Cocke, Jefferson, and Hamblen counties, according to Brady Parvin, district manager.
“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region. Food City is proud to be a part of the Race Against Hunger,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and chief executive officer.
During the promotion, customers wanting to donate to the efforts simply select the desired dollar amount and it is added to their order total. Food City emphasizes that 100% of the proceeds benefit hunger relief and charitable organizations throughout the region.
“Millions of Americans need food assistance each year. The Food City Race Against Hunger campaign is one way we can help those in need right here in our own area,” said Kevin Stafford, Food City vice president of marketing.
The 2021-2022 Race Against Hunger campaign raised more than $597,700.
“We would like to thank our loyal customers for helping make this promotion such a huge success. Their generosity will help feed thousands of our friends and neighbors in need throughout the region,” Smith added.
Recently, checks were presented to several Cocke County organizations at Food City West. Representatives of several food pantries and organizations were in attendance as were the managers of Food City East and Food City West as well as the Food City district manager.
