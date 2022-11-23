Food City's Race Against Hunger

Food City’s Race Against Hunger campaign led to $11,000 being donated to local non-profit organizations and food pantries. From left are Food City District Manager Brady Parvin, Diane Adkins of Swannsylvania Baptist Church, Food City West Manager Josh Curry, Pastor Andy Henard of Swannsylvania Baptist Church, Brandi Dailey of Isaiah House, Food City East Manager Mark Sandburg, Susan Webb of Bethel Baptist Church of Parrottsville, and Inez and Clarence Turner of Living Waters.

 PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH

Food City, in partnership with its customers, has conducted the annual Race Against Hunger campaign to raise funds for local non-profit hunger relief organizations since 1992.

This year, $11,000 was raised and donated to local organizations serving Cocke County and nearby communities. Almost $75,000 was raised and distributed throughout the Lakeway area, which includes Cocke, Jefferson, and Hamblen counties, according to Brady Parvin, district manager.

